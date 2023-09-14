Istanbul hosts 12th meeting of OTS ministers of economy and trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Economy and Trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Turkic World Business Forum will also be held in Istanbul today, News.Az reports.

The organization’s economy and trade ministers, deputy ministers and other officials, as well as experts from Turkic states, will discuss the issues on the agenda of the meeting.

Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev also participates in the meeting.

After the discussions, the statement will be signed.

The ministers will hold discussions on the following agenda items: Work plan of the Trade Facilitation Committee of the Organisation of Turkic States for 2023-2024; Roadmap for concluding the “Free Trade Agreement on Services and Investments” among the OTS Member States, Draft “Partnership Agreement on Digital Economy” among the OTS Member States; Implementation of “Turkic Trade Houses” project in the OTS Member States; Concept note establishing the Turan Special Economic Zone - “TURANSEZ” and etc.

The forum program will include keynote speeches by the Ministers and will feature various sessions and B2B meetings.

