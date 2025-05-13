Istvan Kovacs to officiate PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has announced that Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs will officiate the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The 70th final of Europe’s premier club competition will be held at Munich’s Fussball Arena on Saturday, May 31st. Kovacs is used to refereeing finals on the continental stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 40-year-old notably officiated the 2022 UEFA Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord and the 2024 UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Leverkusen.

The 40-year-old Kovacs is used to refereeing Champions League games involving Les Parisiens. He oversaw this season’s last-16 return leg against Liverpool, where Les Parisiens eliminated Arne Slot’s Reds on penalties.

Kovacs also refereed last season’s Champions League quarter-finals return leg between Barcelona and PSG. At the time, Les Parisiens needed to wipe out a one-goal deficit to qualify for the semi-finals. Kovacs notably handed red cards to Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo and head coach Xavi for PSG to win 4-1 at Montjuic.

News.Az