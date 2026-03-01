It has become known who will lead Iran

It has become known who will lead Iran

A leadership council will assume the duties of Iran’s supreme leader until a successor to the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is elected, said Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“In accordance with the Constitution, a leadership council has been formed to carry out the responsibilities of the supreme leader until a successor (to Khamenei) is chosen,” Larijani was quoted as saying by Al Alam TV.

Earlier, IRNA reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and one member of the Guardian Council would temporarily lead the republic following the death of Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran is prepared for any possible scenario and will continue to follow Khamenei’s course. “We have prepared for all scenarios and developed all the necessary plans… We will resolutely continue along Khamenei’s path,” he was quoted as saying by Al Alam.

Ghalibaf described the leaders of the United States and Israel as “dirty criminals” who would face “crushing blows” for the ongoing attacks on Iran. “You have crossed our red line and must pay for it,” he warned. “We will strike you so hard that you yourselves will be forced to beg for mercy.”

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also accused Israel of seeking to “divide” the country following the joint attack with the United States.

In a statement published by the Fars news agency, Larijani said the Israeli “regime has no choice but to resort to dividing large countries in order to ensure its own survival.” He also called Trump “the perfect symbol of plunder” and accused him of seeking to seize Iran’s resources.

“America and the Zionist regime have scorched the hearts of the Iranian nation, and we will scorch their hearts as well,” he added.

