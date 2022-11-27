It is inadmissible to mention Karabakh economic region as "Nagorno-Karabakh territory": Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Sunday stated that it is inadmissible to mention the Karabakh economic region as "Nagorno-Karabakh territory", News.Az reports.

“We once again bring to the attention of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan that it is necessary to refer the names of Azerbaijani settlements in the relevant information with the correct toponyms mentioned in the official documents sent to them,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on 27.11.2022, the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements referred as "Mardakert" and "Martuni" are AGHDARA and KHOJAVAND, respectively,” the ministry noted.

News.Az