It is indeed a miserable situation that Armenia rejects any peace initiative and disrespects the resolutions of the UN - Qaiser Nawab

It is indeed a miserable situation that Armenia rejects any peace initiative and disrespects the resolutions of the UN - Qaiser Nawab

+ ↺ − 16 px

We the Pakistani Youth extend unequivocal moral, political and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan on the ongoing Karabakh conflict, Qaiser Nawab, Pakistani Youth Leader, Expert on UN Sustainable Development Goals, told News.az.

“We strongly condemned the aggression of the Armenian armed forces who have occupied 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan and conducted campaign of the ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijani population and culture in the occupied regions”.

According to him, it is indeed a miserable situation that Armenia rejects any peace initiative and disrespects the resolutions of the United Nations and the principles of international law, clutching at occupation in the territories of Azerbaijan.

“After the provocative activities of Armenia in the direction of Tovuz region of on July 12 Azerbaijan called on the whole world to condemn the aggressive policy of Armenia and said that all military operations and provocations are initiated by them. But Armenian side does not want the conflict to be resolved peacefully, and as a result of its policy, they declared that they want to occupy new territories. We strongly condemn Armenia's war crimes and demand an end to its attempts to intimidate civilians by deliberately firing on them”.

“We call on the international community to strongly condemn this new act of aggression launched by Armenia, the world gives a fair assessment to the provocative mission carried out by the Armenian side, as well as the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. There is a need to understand by the international community particularly China and Russia that the Armenian occupation is a firm threat to peace and stability in the Belt, Road and initiative”.

Q. Nawab also added that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries having a strong and comprehensive cooperation between two countries in the various fields.

“Pakistan’s produced advanced and powerful weapons play a significant role in the strengthening of Azerbaijani army. Meanwhile, both Pakistan and Azerbaijan also have been operating together in the development of regional economy and transit routes through the different organizations and diplomatic formats”.

News.Az

News.Az