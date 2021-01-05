It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO

It is a noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, Director General of ISESCO, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said.

Altwaijri noted that Nizami Ganjavi was one of the greatest representatives of Azerbaijan's literary heritage, and his works that had unique poetic innovations and universal themes have transcended the borders of Azerbaijan to influence the literature of many lands.

“The genius son of Azerbaijan taught the world by his humanist ideas and inimitable poetic art, which were ahead of their time. It is a noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi by H.E President Ilham Aliyev, who knows and respects the meaning of such gesture,” Altwaijri said.

He added that as a member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center he is proud of this right decision, and “I will be honored to participate in all the activities that glorify this great personality. At Nizami Ganjavi International Center it will be our priority.”

