Italy fines Ryanair $300m over travel agency dealings

Italy’s antitrust authority has hit Ryanair with a 255 million euro ($300 million) fine for allegedly abusing its dominant market position in dealings with travel agencies.

The regulator said Ryanair made it harder for travel agents to offer its flights alongside other airlines or services, including blocking some online payments and imposing restrictive partnership agreements, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This dominant position comes not just from Ryanair’s growing market share, but also other factors giving it significant market power,” the watchdog said.

The fine relates to practices that occurred from April 2023 to April 2025. Ryanair has not yet responded to requests for comment.

News.Az