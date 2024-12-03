Yandex metrika counter

Italy plans 10th arms package for Ukraine.

  • World
  • Share
Italy plans 10th arms package for Ukraine.
Photo: Google images

Media reports on Tuesday indicated that Italy is preparing its 10th arms package for Ukraine, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The package will allow Italy to continue supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine through 2025, according to the state-run ANSA news agency, citing government sources.

The most recent package that was approved in July, included the provision of the SAMP-T long-range air-defense system.

Italy is one of Ukraine’s major arms suppliers but has repeatedly emphasized that the weapons it provides can only be used within Ukrainian territory and not for attacks on Russian soil.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      