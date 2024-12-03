Italy plans 10th arms package for Ukraine.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Media reports on Tuesday indicated that Italy is preparing its 10th arms package for Ukraine, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The package will allow Italy to continue supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine through 2025, according to the state-run ANSA news agency, citing government sources.The most recent package that was approved in July, included the provision of the SAMP-T long-range air-defense system.Italy is one of Ukraine’s major arms suppliers but has repeatedly emphasized that the weapons it provides can only be used within Ukrainian territory and not for attacks on Russian soil.

News.Az