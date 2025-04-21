Yandex metrika counter

Italy's Serie A matches postponed following death of Pope Francis

Italy's Serie A matches postponed following death of Pope Francis
Italy’s top-flight soccer league Serie A has postponed all of Monday's fixtures following the death of Pope Francis, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and a lifelong soccer fan has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88, and had survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed," the league said in a statement.

"The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."


