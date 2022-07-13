Italy to provide €200 million interest-free loan to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has sealed a resolution on raising a €200 million interest-free loan from Italy, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The Ukrainian Government adopted on Tuesday a resolution "On public external borrowings in 2022 by raising loan from the Government of the Italian Republic represented by the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Italian Republic" on raising a €200 million interest-free loan from Italy through the IMF's administrative account.

The funds will be transferred to the state budget of Ukraine to finance the salaries of the teaching staff of general secondary education institutions.

It is also emphasized that the loan is granted for 15 years (taking into account the grace period of deferring loan repayment for a period of 7.5 years). Interest is not accrued for using the loan.

News.Az