Italy working to keep domestic savings from flowing abroad, minister says

Italy is developing plans to engage pension funds and insurance companies in high-impact national projects as part of an effort to prevent domestic savings from leaving the country, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Banff, Canada, Giorgetti emphasized that the government aims to channel Italy’s substantial private savings into productive investments at home, particularly in sectors that can strengthen the country’s economic resilience, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

