Italy’s President Mattarella wraps up Azerbaijan visit

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan on October 1.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Italian president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

President Mattarella was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

News.Az