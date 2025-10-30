Italy’s Senate approves judicial reform, referendum to follow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Senate on Thursday approved Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s sweeping judicial reform package, moving the controversial plan closer to a decisive national referendum expected next spring.

The constitutional overhaul — a flagship initiative of Meloni’s right-wing government — passed amid fierce criticism from magistrates and opposition parties, who argue the reform threatens judicial independence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We are taking an important step towards a system that is more efficient, balanced, and closer to citizens,” Meloni said, calling the vote an “historic milestone.”

The proposal seeks to separate the career tracks of judges and prosecutors, who currently enter the judiciary through a single exam and can switch roles throughout their careers. The reform also plans to split the judicial governing council into two separate bodies and introduce a lottery-based system to select members — an effort the government says will curb influence from internal power groups.

Critics, however, warn the changes could give the government more influence over prosecutors and weaken safeguards against political interference.

Opposition leader Elly Schlein accused Meloni of trying to place her government “above the laws and the Constitution.”

The vote came shortly after Italy’s state auditors blocked a government infrastructure plan, prompting Meloni to accuse the judiciary of playing politics — a charge the judges denied.

The reform must be approved in a national referendum. Opinion polls suggest Italians are deeply divided, raising the stakes for Meloni.

Analysts warn a defeat could undermine her momentum, despite high approval ratings and steady political support since taking office.

Italy’s justice system is among the slowest in Europe, with civil and commercial cases taking nearly 1,000 days on average to resolve, according to EU data. Successive governments have attempted reform, but Meloni's push marks one of the most far-reaching efforts in decades.

