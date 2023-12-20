It’s necessary to develop media-literate consumers: Media Development Agency executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

The currently observed abundance of information, as well as the challenge facing society to determine the objectivity of the information, require to develop media-literate consumers, as well as take consistent steps towards increasing the effective performance of the media's professional function, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday.

Ismayilov made the remarks at the “Media Literacy” conference, organized by the Media Development Agency, News.Az reports.

He noted that the victory of the glorious Azerbaijani Army in the second Karabakh war has also influenced media activity.

According to him, the observation and abundance of information sometimes cause certain difficulties. “This, in turn, increases the importance of media literacy,” Ismayilov said.

He emphasized that training sessions on media literacy are regularly held in Azerbaijan.

“They are also organized in the regions. At the same time, foreign experts are regularly invited to our country. Young people, unknowingly, sometimes become victims of fake news. Preventing this is one of the main goals of media literacy,” Ismayilov added.

