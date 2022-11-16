Yandex metrika counter

It’s not possible anymore for France to keep seat as OSCE MG co-chair: French senator

  • Exclusives
  • Share
It’s not possible anymore for France to keep seat as OSCE MG co-chair: French senator

It’s not possible anymore for France to keep a seat as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Nathalie Goulet, a member of the French Senate, exclusively told News.Az.

She made the statement while commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French Senate on Tuesday.

“Always the same, France is under Armenian lobby. It’s not possible anymore for France to keep a seat as a co-chair of the Minsk Group,” Goulet stressed.

News about - It’s not possible anymore for France to keep seat as OSCE MG co-chair: French senator


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      