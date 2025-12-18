Jackson, Landale lead Grizzlies past Timberwolves 116-110

Jock Landale contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Wells added 17 points, Cedric Coward 13, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Santi Aldama recorded 11 rebounds as Memphis improved to four wins in five games and seven victories in their last nine.

For Minnesota, Julius Randle scored 21 points. Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 boards, and Naz Reid contributed 16 points. Despite these efforts, the Timberwolves suffered just their second loss in nine games.

Both teams were missing their top scorers. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards missed his third consecutive game with a right foot injury, and Ja Morant was sidelined for the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain sustained in Monday’s 121-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis also played without Cam Spencer, who sat out for personal reasons after a career-high 27-point performance in Los Angeles.

With Memphis leading 106-103 late, Landale made his fourth career 3-pointer, and after Reid missed for Minnesota, Jackson, who had a season-high 31 points on Monday, hit a floater with 47 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Earlier in the third quarter, down 76-67, six Grizzlies combined for a 14-2 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Landale, Caldwell-Pope, and Jackson, giving Memphis an 81-76 lead. Later, a three-point play by Reid brought Minnesota within 96-94 with 7:10 left, but Landale’s 3-pointer with 3:22 remaining extended the Grizzlies’ lead to five points.

Brandon Clarke returned for Memphis, scoring six points and adding three rebounds in his first game since March 19 after knee injuries, including arthroscopic surgery in September to address right knee synovitis.

Up next: