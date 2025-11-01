Doncic drops 44 in return as Lakers edge Grizzlies 117-112 in NBA Cup opener

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic wasted no time making an impact in his return to the court, pouring in 44 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out six assists to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 on Friday night in both teams’ NBA Cup opener.

Doncic had missed the previous three games due to a finger sprain and lower-leg contusion, but looked fully in rhythm, scoring 16 points in the third quarter alone as the Lakers erased a double-digit halftime deficit and powered through a back-and-forth finish. The performance marked his 11th straight game scoring at least 25 points against Memphis, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Austin Reaves added 21 points, while Jake LaRavia chipped in 13 for Los Angeles, who were once again without LeBron James (right sciatica).

Memphis built a 69-55 halftime lead, fueled by a 27-4 burst late in the second quarter. But the momentum didn’t last. With Doncic back orchestrating, the Lakers clawed back within seven minutes of the third period and eventually took control in the fourth.

Jock Landale and Jaylen Wells paced the Grizzlies with 16 points each, Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15, and Ja Morant struggled, scoring just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, though he did hand out seven assists.

The game featured 14 lead changes and seven ties before Los Angeles closed strong.

