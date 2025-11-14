Jaguar Land Rover resumes UK production after six-week cyber shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced on Friday that its UK manufacturing operations have returned to normal following a cyberattack that forced a six-week halt, disrupted supply chains, and cost the carmaker hundreds of millions of pounds.

The British luxury automaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, began a phased restart in October after shutting down systems in early September to contain the incident. JLR operates three UK factories, producing roughly 1,000 cars per day, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company reported Q2 costs related to the cyberattack of £196 million ($263 million), while wholesale sales fell 24% year-on-year and retail sales declined 17%. No customer data was compromised, although some internal information was affected. JLR also implemented supplier financing measures to ease cashflow pressures during the shutdown.

Analysts noted that the incident contributed to Britain’s sluggish economic growth in the third quarter, highlighting the broader impact of cyberattacks on critical industrial sectors.

