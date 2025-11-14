Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashes in Chennai - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday during a routine training mission near Tambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The pilot managed to eject safely before the aircraft went down in a secluded forested area at around 2 pm, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash, with further details expected in due course.

According to the Indian Air Force, the PC-7 was conducting a routine training mission when it went down near the Tambaram air base. The IAF reported that the pilot escaped unharmed.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

News.Az