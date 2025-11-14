Yandex metrika counter

Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashes in Chennai - VIDEO

  • India
  • Share
Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashes in Chennai - VIDEO
Photo: Shutterstock

A PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday during a routine training mission near Tambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The pilot managed to eject safely before the aircraft went down in a secluded forested area at around 2 pm, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash, with further details expected in due course.

According to the Indian Air Force, the PC-7 was conducting a routine training mission when it went down near the Tambaram air base. The IAF reported that the pilot escaped unharmed.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      