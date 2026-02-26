Jokic posts 30 as Nuggets defeat Celtics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikola Jokic recorded 30 points and 12 rebounds despite an off shooting performance as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 on Wednesday.

Denver played most of the contest without guard Jamal Murray, who exited after just 7 minutes and 51 seconds due to illness and did not return, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 14 points as the Nuggets rebounded from a 1-2 stretch following the All-Star break, a run that included a loss at Golden State on Sunday. The win allowed Denver to keep pace with Houston in the tightly contested Western Conference standings, with the Nuggets trailing the Rockets by percentage points for third place.

Jaylen Brown returned to Boston’s lineup after missing Tuesday’s game in Phoenix due to a right knee contusion. He scored 23 points for the Celtics, who concluded their Western Conference road trip at 3-1. Boston had entered the game riding a five-game winning streak and victories in nine of its previous 10 contests before appearing to wear down in Denver’s altitude.

Colorado native Derrick White tallied 20 points, 18 of which came in the second quarter.

Jokic struggled with his efficiency, shooting 11-for-28 from the field and 4-for-13 from three-point range. However, he played a key role in igniting an 11-0 run late in the third quarter that gave Denver a 10-point advantage heading into the final period.

The Nuggets pushed their lead to 17 midway through the fourth quarter on a tip-in by Jonas Valanciunas, prompting Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to rest his starters.

Denver also honored former head coach Doug Moe with a tribute video during the first timeout. Moe, who passed away on Feb. 17 at age 87, won 432 games over 10 seasons with the Nuggets. He guided the franchise to the Western Conference finals in 1985 and captured two Midwest Division titles.

