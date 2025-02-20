James Rodriguez provokes an operation similar to that of a Classic (VIDEO)

The visit of León with James Rodríguez caused the capital's fans to flock to the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium and sell out the tickets for the match against América, News.Az reports citing Espndeportes.

Given the large attendance expected on Wednesday night, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) implemented an operation similar to the one managed in the classics.

This Wednesday, the SSC announced that for the match against 'La Fiera' there will be a total of 1,532 elements, the highest number since the last Liguilla in this same building since the first leg of the semifinals between América and Cruz Azul, when 1,800 members were present.

For this ninth day of the meeting, 832 uniformed officers were deployed. In addition, the Auxiliary Police (PA) had 700 officers and 16 units.

The operation that is taking place in the midweek match is the most robust for América 's games so far in the Clausura 2025.

In the match between América and Necaxa , 1,077 security personnel worked. Previously, the match against Juárez had 1,300 personnel, against Atlético de San Luis there were 1,080 personnel and against Xolos a total of 1,073.

Hundreds of police officers were seen guarding the area in the vicinity of the site. Some streets were blocked.

Dozens of León shirts were offered at the venue, with James Rodríguez 's number being the most sought after among fans.

Street vendors also took advantage of the South American star's presence to make a profit with items featuring León 's '10' , including unofficial shirts of the Colombian national team.

