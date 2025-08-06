Jane Etta Pitt, mother of Brad Pitt, dies at 84

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brad Pitt has suffered a loss in the family, News.Az reports citing ABC News.

The "Fight Club" star's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at age 84, according to an Instagram post by the actor's niece, Sydney Pitt. She honored "my sweet Grammy" in the social media tribute on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Brad Pitt.

"We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," she wrote. "If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."

Pitt also reflected on how there "was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it," adding, "I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1940, Jane Etta Pitt was a former elementary school teacher who met her future husband William, Brad's father, at Oklahoma Baptist University, according to an obituary provided by the family. The couple married in 1962 and raised their three children — Brad, Doug, and Julie — in Springfield, Missouri.

"Jane was a gifted artist who expressed herself most vividly through painting," her family said. "Her love for art became a cherished bond between her and her grandchildren during craft sessions and painting lessons that created lasting memories. Known affectionately as 'Grammy,' Jane found immense joy in celebrating each grandchild's uniqueness through one-on-one traditions lovingly known as 'Your Special Day.' These treasured moments remain among the fondest memories for all fourteen of her grandchildren."

Brad Pitt reflected on his upbringing in Missouri during a 2017 interview with GQ and recalled being raised in the First Baptist tradition, "which is the cleaner, stricter, by-the-book Christianity."

But the Oscar winner said that when he was in high school, "My folks jumped to a more charismatic movement, which got into speaking in tongues and raising your hands and some goofy (stuff)." Pitt added that he was drawn to "different cultures and lives so foreign to mine," especially on film, during this time.

"I remember going to a few concerts, even though we were told rock shows are the Devil, basically," Pitt told GQ. "Our parents let us go, they weren't neo about it."

Pitt's mother made some appearances with him at events through the years. In 2014, both of the actor's parents attended the premiere of "Unbroken," a film directed by Pitt's then-wife, Angelina Jolie.

In 2002, Jane appeared on "The Late Show with David Letterman" as part of a bit where mothers of celebrities shared the advice they had given their child. "Don't believe all the hype you read about yourself, honey," she joked. "Actually, you're a short, overweight bald guy."

Jane also made headlines in 2012 after writing an op-ed in the Springfield News-Leader arguing that Christians should vote for Mitt Romney for president, according to ABC News.

Earlier that year, Brad Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter that his mother is "very loving," adding that it's "hilarious because she always gets painted in the tabloids as a she-devil" even though "there's not an ounce of malice in her."

More recently, Brad Pitt gave a sweet shoutout to his mom on the "Today" show in June while promoting his movie "F1."

"I've got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning," the actor said during an appearance with "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. "To Jane Pitt! Love you mom." Pitt also gave his mother a wave and blew her a kiss.

