Japan Airlines revises schedule after plane damaged at JFK

Japan Airlines (JAL) will cancel flights and switch aircraft on select routes through the end of February after one of its planes, an Airbus A350-1000 (registration: JA10WJ), was damaged while parked at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. on December 14, when the right wing of another airline’s aircraft being towed made contact with the JAL plane, which was stationed in a designated maintenance area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The collision damaged the left cockpit window and other parts of the aircraft. According to Radarbox, the aircraft had flown as JL4 from Tokyo/Haneda to New York/John F. Kennedy on December 3 and had remained parked at JFK since then.

JAL said it will announce the effects on flights from March 1 onward at a later date.

Canceled flights:

February 1 : JL006 Tokyo/Haneda (11:05) → New York/JFK (09:50) JL005 New York/JFK (12:40) → Tokyo/Haneda (17:15+1)

February 10–13 : JL025 Tokyo/Haneda (17:00) → Beijing/Capital (20:15) / Feb 10–12 JL020 Beijing/Capital (08:30) → Tokyo/Haneda (12:55) / Feb 11–13

February 13, 16, 19, 22–23 : JL010 Tokyo/Haneda (10:50) → Chicago (07:35) / Feb 13, 16, 19, 22 JL009 Chicago (17:40) → Tokyo/Haneda (22:00) / Feb 14, 17, 20, 23 JL056 Tokyo/Narita (17:00) → Chicago (13:40) / Feb 14, 17, 20, 23 JL055 Chicago (10:20) → Tokyo/Narita (14:40+1) / Feb 13, 16, 19, 22

February 23–26 : JL095 Tokyo/Haneda (19:30) → Seoul/Gimpo (22:05) / Feb 23–25 JL090 Seoul/Gimpo (08:00) → Tokyo/Haneda (10:05) / Feb 24–26



News.Az