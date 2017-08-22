Japan allocates loans worth $1.1B for projects in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the period of 25 years, the Japanese government has allocated loans worth $1.1 billion to Azerbaijan, for the execution of various projects in the spheres of energy, water, agriculture and human capital development, the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan said, Aug. 22.

So far, Azerbaijan has also received $18.95 million from Japan within the framework of grant programs, Trend reports. These funds were directed to projects in the spheres of poverty reduction, social protection, infrastructure, health care and others.

According to the embassy, ​​within the framework of the regular grant program, an opening ceremony of a medical center in the Ashagi Tala village of Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district will be held on Aug. 23. The grant agreement, worth $83,197, on the construction of the medical center was signed in early 2017.

In total, the government of Japan had executed eight projects, worth $795,000, in the Zagatala district.

News.Az

