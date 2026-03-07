Japan asks US not to disadvantage it under new tariff rules

Japan has asked the United States to ensure that Tokyo will not face unfavorable treatment under Washington’s new tariff measures, according to Japan’s trade minister.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, said he raised the issue during a two-hour meeting in Washington with Howard Lutnick, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Akazawa said Japan urged the U.S. not to apply a potential 15% tariff to Japanese goods in a way that would undermine the terms agreed in last year’s trade deal.

The concerns come after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down several key tariffs introduced by Donald Trump earlier this year. Following the ruling, Washington introduced a new blanket tariff of 10% that could rise to 15%, creating fresh uncertainty in global trade.

Akazawa said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the trade agreement reached last year. That deal set a baseline 15% tariff on nearly all Japanese imports, reducing previous rates that had reached 27.5% on automobiles and up to 25% on many other products.

“We requested that Japan’s treatment under the new tariff rules would not become less favorable than what was agreed last year,” Akazawa said, warning that the new tariffs could increase costs for some Japanese exports.

The talks also covered Japan’s plan to invest about $550 billion in the United States, as well as cooperation in energy and critical minerals.

Akazawa said the discussions were part of preparations for a planned visit to Washington by Sanae Takaichi on March 19.

Previous reports indicate that the two countries are considering a nuclear power project involving Westinghouse Electric Company as part of the next phase of investment deals tied to the tariff agreement.

Last month, the first round of projects worth about $36 billion was announced, covering offshore drilling, natural gas production, and synthetic diamond manufacturing.

The United States Department of Commerce confirmed that Lutnick and Akazawa met to discuss strengthening economic ties but did not comment specifically on tariff negotiations.

