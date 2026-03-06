Boeing reportedly nearing 500-aircraft deal with China ahead of Trump visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing is said to be approaching one of its largest sales agreements ever, with a 500-aircraft order for 737 Max jets expected to be announced during President Donald Trump’s state visit to China, according to a Bloomberg report published Friday.

The two parties are reportedly also discussing a widebody aircraft sale involving approximately 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X jets. A deal for the twin-aisle aircraft would likely be announced at a later date and is not expected to be part of the upcoming summit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Boeing’s aircraft are set to play a prominent role in a trade agreement between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and America’s Trump, who has in the past used the US planemaker to enhance agreements with other governments.

Trump plans to visit China from March 31 to April 2 for the meeting, with Xi expected to visit Washington later in the year.

The agreement, if finalized, would conclude years of negotiations between Boeing and Chinese airlines and end a prolonged order drought from the world’s second-largest aviation market. It would also highlight how the president’s trade agenda has frequently aligned with Boeing’s interests as the largest US exporter.

The two sides are still negotiating the specifics of the announcement, with the US reportedly seeking a firm contract rather than just a flashy dollar value. There remains a possibility that the talks could reach an impasse and a deal may not be completed, the report noted.

As of Feb. 27, Boeing had 134 unfilled aircraft orders from China. The company also held 875 orders from unidentified customers, a category that has sometimes concealed unannounced deals with Chinese customers.

Shares of the aviation gianr were trading over 2.5% higher following the report.

News.Az