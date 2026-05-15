Japan considers exporting anti-ship missile to Philippines

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The Japanese government is considering exporting the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile system to the Philippines, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The proposal comes after Tokyo revised its three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology in April, along with updates to its implementing guidelines, which have eased restrictions on the export of lethal weapons.

Japan and the Philippines are seeking to deepen security cooperation amid China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China Seas.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters on Friday that “nothing has been decided at this point” regarding the potential missile export.

Referring to an agreement on enhanced defense equipment and technology cooperation reached in Manila on May 5 with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, Koizumi said he intends to determine which equipment could eventually be exported.

On May 6, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces carried out a live-fire drill involving the Type 88 missile system during the annual U.S.-Philippines Balikatan exercise in the Philippines.

Separately, Japan and the Philippines are holding full-scale discussions on exporting used Abukuma-class destroyers. Tokyo is also considering the possible export of the Type 03 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, known as Chu-SAM, operated by the Ground Self-Defense Force.

News.Az