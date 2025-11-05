Japan deploys troops as deadly bear attacks surge to record levels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has sent military troops to its northern regions to support efforts to trap wild bears amid a sharp rise in deadly attacks, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The deployment began in Kazuno, Akita prefecture, where residents have been urged for weeks to avoid forested areas, remain indoors after dark, and carry bells to deter bears. The town of around 30,000 has seen frequent bear sightings near homes as animals search for food, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Japan’s environment ministry, more than 100 bear attacks have been recorded since April — the highest on record — resulting in 12 deaths, two-thirds of them in Akita and neighboring Iwate. Officials say the spike stems from shrinking food supplies linked to climate change, increasing bear populations, and depopulation of rural areas, which has left fewer hunters available.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato warned that Japan “cannot afford to delay countermeasures” as attacks continue to rise.

More than a dozen soldiers in protective gear arrived in Kazuno on Wednesday, alongside army vehicles. Troops will help transport and set trap cages, while lethal control will remain in the hands of trained local hunters.

Recent bear incidents include attacks inside a supermarket, on a tourist near a UNESCO World Heritage site, and on a worker at a hot spring resort.

Japan is home to black bears weighing up to 130 kg on the main islands, and brown bears reaching 400 kg in Hokkaido. The Self-Defense Forces have previously supported wildlife management, including aerial surveillance during deer hunts a decade ago.

News.Az