China extends visa-free entry for Japanese travelers until end of 2026

China has announced it will extend its visa-free entry policy for Japanese nationals until the end of 2026, prolonging a program originally set to expire at the end of 2025.

The decision, confirmed Monday by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allows Japanese citizens to continue visiting China for tourism or business for up to 30 days without a visa, News.Az reports, citing NHK.

China first suspended visa-free access for Japanese travelers in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reinstated the policy in November 2024. The foreign ministry said the extension aims to support cross-border mobility and “expand high-standard opening up.”

The move is part of a broader policy that applies to nationals from more than 40 other countries, including France and Germany.

