Japan will provide Ukraine with a million-dollar loan and grant

The Japanese government will provide Ukraine with a $100 million loan and a $2.3 million grant, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance, today, on April 28, the governments of Ukraine and Japan signed an agreement on a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for development policy in the field of emergency economic recovery and a grant to strengthen the healthcare and medicine system in Ukraine.

"The Government of Japan will provide Ukraine with a loan in the amount of $100 million on favorable terms. This is budgetary support to stabilize the situation in Ukraine, in particular, to ensure priority social, humanitarian, health care, support for internally displaced persons and other priority expenses," the statement said.



The loan repayment period is 30 years, in particular, the grace period is 10 years; interest rate - 1% per annum.



Grant assistance in the amount of approximately $2.3 million will be used to purchase medical equipment to support the healthcare and medical system.

News.Az