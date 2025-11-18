Japanese film releases postponed in China amid tensions over Taiwan remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The releases of several Japanese films, including Cells at Work! and Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, have been postponed in China following comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan. Takaichi suggested that Japan could take military action if China attacked Taiwan, sparking a diplomatic row between the countries.

While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to screen in China, ticket sales have reportedly declined as tensions escalated. Chinese media cited audience dissatisfaction and warned that distributors assessed the political climate and sentiment before deciding to delay the releases, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Beijing has urged citizens to reconsider travel to Japan and issued safety advisories for students, affecting Japanese tourism, airline, and retail sectors. The postponements highlight the sensitivity of cultural exchanges amid rising geopolitical tensions over Taiwan, a territory China claims as its own, while most Taiwanese favor maintaining the current status quo.

News.Az