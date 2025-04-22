Japanese yen reaches 7-month peak as dollar weakens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese yen climbed to the upper 139-yen range against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo's foreign exchange market on Tuesday, reaching its highest level in nearly seven months.

The rally came as concerns grew over the stability and independence of U.S. monetary policy after President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and reiterated calls for an early interest rate cut, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The comments raised investor fears that the Federal Reserve's policy decisions could be subject to political interference, undermining confidence in the dollar.

By around 2:30 p.m. local time, the yen had briefly strengthened to the high 139-yen range per dollar, reaching levels not seen since September of last year.

The appreciation was also driven by growing speculation that the United States may press Japan to address the weakening yen during the upcoming bilateral finance ministers' meeting later in the week.

