Jarrett Allen’s career night lifts Cavs past Blazers

Sam Merrill added 22 points, including six three-pointers, as Cleveland bounced back from a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday that had ended a five-game winning streak. Allen also finished with five assists and four blocks, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Caleb Love led Portland with 21 points, as the Trail Blazers struggled without their top scorer, Deni Avdija, who missed the game due to a lower back strain.

Portland trailed by as many as 24 points but narrowed the deficit in the fourth quarter, cutting it to 106–96 with 7:32 remaining. Cleveland responded by pushing the lead to 118–104 on Merrill’s three-pointer with 4:15 left, prompting fans to head for the exits.

Before the game, Avdija earned his first All-Star selection after being named a Western Conference reserve. Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell was selected as a reserve in the Eastern Conference.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, both teams completed deals ahead of tipoff. Cleveland acquired guards Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that sent forward De’Andre Hunter to Sacramento. The Chicago Bulls received Dario Saric from the Kings along with draft picks as part of the transaction.

Portland acquired forward Vit Krejci from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for injured center Duop Reath and two draft picks.

The Cavaliers built an early 11-point lead, but Love’s three-pointer cut Portland’s deficit to 43–41 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Cleveland held a 57–48 advantage at halftime. In the third quarter, Dean Wade knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 66–52.

Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley appeared in his first game since October after recovering from foot surgery, entering during the opening quarter.

Up next:

The Cavaliers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.