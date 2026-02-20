Jaylen Brown powers Celtics past Curry-less Warriors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jaylen Brown recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season, leading the Boston Celtics to a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Warriors were without star guard Stephen Curry, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Payton Pritchard contributed 26 points, while Sam Hauser added 16 as Boston secured its seventh win in the last eight games. The victory also spoiled the Golden State debut of former Celtic Kristaps Porzingis.

Brown, who led the Eastern Conference in scoring prior to the All-Star break, matched his career high with 15 rebounds — all on the defensive end — and set a new personal best with 13 assists. It marked the All-Star’s fifth career triple-double.

Porzingis appeared in 99 games across two seasons with Boston and helped the team capture a championship before being traded to Atlanta during the summer. The Warriors acquired the 7-foot-2 center from the Hawks at the trade deadline, though he had been recovering from a left Achilles injury prior to making his debut.

The Warriors played without two-time NBA MVP Curry, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Golden State is 6-11 this season when Curry doesn’t play.

Golden State struggled to get much going without their star.

De’Anthony Melton had 18 points and Will Richard and Gui Santos had 17 each for the Warriors. Porzingis had 12 points.

Boston led by 30 then had to hold on when Golden State made a run in the fourth quarter. Gary Payton II’s dunk got the Warriors within 111-99 with six minutes left before Pritchard made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Brown had eight points and was one of eight Celtics to score in the first quarter.

Boston pulled away after that. The Celtics opened the second quarter with a 17-2 run, driving past Porzingis several times while building a 74-51 halftime lead.

