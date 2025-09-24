JD Sports backs Nike’s CEO, says brand is ‘doing all the right things’ to lift sales

JD Sports backs Nike’s CEO, says brand is ‘doing all the right things’ to lift sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nike’s new CEO, Elliott Hill, has received a vote of confidence from one of its largest customers, British sportswear retailer JD Sports. The retailer’s finance chief praised Nike for taking the right steps to revive demand.

Hill, who has been with Nike for more than three decades, returned as CEO in October to steer the company through a strategic turnaround. Nike had previously faced missteps that strained its relationships with retailers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under Hill’s leadership, Nike has focused on strengthening its running shoe and sneaker lines while rebuilding ties with key retail partners.

Dominic Platt, JD Sports’ chief financial officer, said after the group reported its first-half results:

"We think Nike are doing all the right things in terms of resetting the business."

Nike products account for roughly 45% of JD Sports’ sales. Platt highlighted that new Nike products, including the Vomero, Pegasus, and P-6000 running ranges, are resonating well with customers.

News.Az