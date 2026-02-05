JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan after Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to travel to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics before visiting Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of a diplomatic mission linked to a U.S.-brokered peace initiative.

Vance will lead the U.S. delegation at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony, joined by senior officials and former Olympic athletes. The trip combines sports diplomacy with foreign policy engagement in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Following the Olympics, Vance is expected to travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan to reinforce a peace agreement facilitated by the United States last year. The deal aims to help end decades of conflict between the two countries and expand regional cooperation.

The agreement includes plans to reopen key transportation routes and strengthen cooperation with the United States in areas such as energy, technology and economic development. It also proposes the creation of a major transit corridor intended to connect mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave.

The visit comes as Washington seeks to strengthen its diplomatic role in the region amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and declining influence from some traditional regional powers.

The trip is expected to be one of Vance’s limited international visits this year, as the U.S. administration focuses more heavily on domestic priorities ahead of upcoming elections.

Officials say the visit reflects continued U.S. efforts to support regional stability, economic connectivity and long-term peace efforts in the South Caucasus.

News.Az