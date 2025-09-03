Jennifer Aniston explains why she skips the Met Gala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jennifer Aniston, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, has revealed why she avoids the Met Gala, despite being invited. In a recent Glamour profile, the 56-year-old actor said the event’s preparation and pressure are simply overwhelming for her.

“Yes, I have [been invited], but I don’t go,” Aniston explained. “It overwhelms me. It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl.” She added that while she enjoys dressing up occasionally, the intense spotlight of fashion’s biggest night makes her anxious, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aniston cited public speaking and the media’s past scrutiny as additional stressors. “I find myself almost hall-monitoring myself in a weird way. In the past, journalism used to be gnarly and they wanted to just get you and find something that they can then run forever.”

Over time, Aniston says her perspective has shifted. “You get to a place in life where none of it really matters at the end of the day.” She now focuses her energy on “The Morning Show,” both on-screen and as an executive producer, praising her colleague Reese Witherspoon as “a sister from another mister” and highlighting the trust that drives the show’s success.

News.Az