‘Jerusalem has not been abandoned,’ Erdogan says

‘Jerusalem has not been abandoned,’ Erdogan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday an Istanbul summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had showed the world Jerusalem

"I believe with this historic summit, we showed the world, as well as decision-makers, that Jerusalem has not been abandoned," Erdogan told a news conference after a final summit communique was released.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul following the extraordinary OIC summit, Erdogan reiterated Jerusalem was a “red line” for Muslims and U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent move had “no value”.

Ruling out U.S. mediation between Israel and Palestine, Erdogan said it was no longer possible for Americans to play a mediation role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

“This process is over,” he added.

During his speech, Erdogan called on the U.S. to revoke its “wrong decision” over Jerusalem.

“We expect the American authorities to revoke this wrong decision as soon as possible," he said, adding that Jerusalem's fate "cannot be handed to a country that thrives from blood and expanding its territories by killing children, civilians, women."

Last week, Trump announced his decision -- despite widespread opposition across the Middle East -- to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The announcement sparked strong condemnation from around the world, including Turkey, the EU and the UN.

During his election campaign last year, Trump repeatedly promised to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

News.Az

News.Az