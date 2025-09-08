Jerusalem shooting death toll rises to 5

Israeli police officers and emergency personnel work at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, September 8. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

The death toll from the shooting attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem has risen to five, medical officials announced.

Four victims were declared dead by the Magen David Adom ambulance service, while the fifth died at a hospital a short while ago, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

At least seven others are listed in serious condition, two moderate and three light, according to MDA.

News.Az