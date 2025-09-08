At least 4 killed in Jerusalem shooting attack - VIDEO

First responders arrive at the scene of a shooting attack at the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem, September 8, 2025. (Photo: Magen David Adom)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A terror shooting at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem has left at least four people dead, authorities said.

Magen David Adom said that five victims listed in serious condition have been taken to hospitals in the capital, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

There are several others lightly hurt, who will be taken to hospitals soon, the ambulance service added.

Five killed in #Jerusalem attack



Another 20 injured.



Preliminary reports indicate that two armed men opened fire on a bus. Both terrorists have been eliminated. https://t.co/5XmsmC3WkJ pic.twitter.com/QEFRyYHSUU — News.Az (@news_az) September 8, 2025

News.Az