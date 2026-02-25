Jet2 expects profit in line with forecasts, summer capacity up 8%

+ ↺ − 16 px

British travel company Jet2 said it anticipates reporting annual profits that meet market expectations for the year ending March 31, 2026. The airline also revealed that its on-sale capacity for Summer 2026 has risen by 8% compared with last year, supported by new and recently established bases.

Analysts had projected an operating profit of 439 million pounds ($593.6 million), according to consensus data compiled by the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The increase in capacity reflects Jet2’s strategy to expand its seasonal offerings and accommodate growing travel demand across the UK and European destinations.

The airline’s performance signals steady recovery and resilience in the travel sector as summer bookings pick up, despite ongoing uncertainties in the aviation market.

