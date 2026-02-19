JetBlue engine failure disrupts Newark airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was temporarily interrupted on Wednesday after a JetBlue flight headed to Florida experienced an engine failure during takeoff and was forced to return, authorities confirmed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crew of Flight 543 reported smoke inside the cockpit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, made an emergency landing, and passengers along with crew members evacuated onto a taxiway using emergency slides. Officials stated that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the engine issue was not immediately known. The FAA confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

As a precaution, the FAA temporarily halted certain incoming flights to Newark. The Port Authority later announced that normal operations resumed shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Data from flight tracking service FlightAware indicated significant delays at the airport. About 183 arriving flights, representing 31% of inbound traffic, were delayed, while 177 departing flights, or 30% of outbound services, also faced delays.

CBS and ABC reported that all flights arriving at and departing from the airport were paused while the JetBlue aircraft was cleared from the runway.

The flight had been en route to West Palm Beach, Florida.

In a statement, JetBlue emphasized its commitment to safety, saying, “Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We are focused on supporting our customers and crewmembers and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred.”

