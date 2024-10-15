Jets give Haason Reddick green light for trade amid contract dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Jets have given star defensive end Haason Reddick permission to explore trade options, marking a pivotal moment in an ongoing contract dispute. This update was announced by team owner Woody Johnson during the NFL's fall owners' meetings, News.A z reports.

The decision follows Reddick’s recent switch to new agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him. Rosenhaus, attending Monday's Jets vs. Bills game, confirmed that discussions with general manager Joe Douglas are in progress and described the negotiations as "healthy."March 29: Reddick was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets.Holdout Status: He has skipped all team activities since the trade, forfeiting $4.7 million in game checks and facing $5 million in fines.CAA's Withdrawal: Last week, CAA, his previous agency, stopped representing Reddick amid contract talks.Reddick, with 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons, seeks a long-term contract aligned with the NFL's top pass rushers. Despite initial efforts, the Jets' proposed extension was rejected by Reddick, leading to tensions. Reddick insists he was assured of a new deal upon his arrival, but after no progress, he opted to skip training camp and team events.If Reddick does not report by Week 13, his contract will toll, giving the Jets control over his rights into 2025. This development leaves the Jets with a tough decision: trade him now or risk keeping an unhappy player on their roster.After losing key pass rusher Bryce Huff to the Eagles, the Jets hoped Reddick would fill that gap. They even offered him an extension at the time of the trade, which he declined. If Reddick isn’t traded, he risks not receiving credit for the 2024 season.

