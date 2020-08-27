Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 27 August, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nikolaos Piperigos.

The sides had an exchange over the bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.

Congratulating Nikolaos Piperigos on his appointment as the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to our country, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his hope that he would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

In his turn, Ambassador Nikolaos Piperigos said that he is pleased to be appointed as an Ambassador to Azerbaijan. He conveyed congratulations of Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and noted that he will spare no efforts to further develop relations between the two countries during his tenure.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

