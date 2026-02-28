Jim Carrey goes viral with unrecognizable look at César Awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comedy legend Jim Carrey made his first public appearance of 2026 at the César Film Awards in Paris on February 26. The actor was honored with an honorary award, marking a major moment in his decades-long career.

Carrey arrived at the red carpet in a tailored tuxedo with a bow tie, sporting a clean-shaven face and middle-parted hair, very different from the wild stubble and expressive, manic image audiences remember from films like The Mask and The Truman Show, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fans quickly noticed the transformation, sparking viral social media reactions. Many speculated that Carrey might have undergone cosmetic treatments, with comments joking that he was “unrecognizable” compared to his previous appearances.

This appearance marks Carrey’s first public outing of 2026, and his composed, polished look contrasts sharply with his iconic 1990s persona. While the rumors of plastic surgery circulated online, the truth is likely a combination of aging, grooming, and stylistic choices for the formal event.

Despite the shock over his appearance, fans and media celebrated Carrey’s award, recognizing his achievements in both comedy and drama over four decades. The César moment highlights his ongoing evolution as an actor and public figure, bridging generations of admirers while demonstrating that legends, too, change with time.

