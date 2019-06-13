Johannes Hahn: “Azerbaijan is a key transport corridor that connects Europe with Eurasia”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is one of the leading partner countries of the European Union,” European Commissioner (EU) for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negoti

Johannes Hahn stated that the European Union pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields: “Completing negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and EU will boost cooperation to a qualitatively new level."

He has stated that Azerbaijan is a key strategic partner of the European Union in the energy field and expressed his confidence in the finish of the Southern Gas Corridor project in a short time.

EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn has also noted that Azerbaijan is an important transport corridor that joins Europe with broad Eurasia and he supports the signing and implementation of agreements and projects in this field.

News.Az

News.Az