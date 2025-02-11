Jordan reaffirms commitment to voluntary return of Syrian refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan's Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani stressed on Tuesday that Jordan remains committed to international law and the principle of the voluntary return of Syrian refugees, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet session in the northeastern governorate of Mafraq, Momani noted that Mafraq had shouldered much of the burden of holding Syrian refugees due to its proximity to the Syrian border, according to a statement by the cabinet.

Momani expressed hope that the current situation in Syria would facilitate more voluntary returns of Syrian refugees.

According to Minister of Interior Mazen Farrayeh, 34,690 Syrian refugees have left Jordan since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in December last year, the state-owned Al Mamlaka TV reported.

