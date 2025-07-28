Jordan, UAE airdrop fresh aid into Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jordanian Armed Forces said on Monday they carried out another two humanitarian airdrops into the Gaza Strip in coordination with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of ongoing efforts to deliver essential aid to the Gazans amid continued Israeli blockade, News.az reports citing CNN.

The operation was conducted using two C-130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the UAE Air Force, carrying a total of 17 tonnes of food and basic relief supplies, the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Aid airdrops over Gaza resumed on Saturday amid mounting international pressure on Israel over its blockade, which has caused mass starvation in the enclave.

Since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October 2023, Jordan has conducted 128 airdrops separately, in addition to 268 joint operations with partner and friendly countries, the statement said.

News.Az