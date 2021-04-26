Jordanian news agency highlights Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s comments on US President Joe Biden’s statement regarding so-called "Armenian genocide"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordanian Nayrouz news agency has published a commentary of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on US President Joe Biden’s statement regarding the so-called Armenian Remembrance Day.

“It is unfortunate that the statement by US President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day distorted the historical facts about the events of 1915. Those who politicize the so-called "Armenian genocide" are silent on the massacre of more than 500,000 people by Armenian armed groups at that time, as well as the massacres committed by Armenian Dashnaks in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan in March 1918,” the foreign ministry says.

“While misrepresenting the events that happened 100 years ago, the failure to give a fair assessment of the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly 30 years ago is an example of bias and double standards,” it emphasizes.

