Jordan’s Crown Prince congratulates President Aliyev on successful organization of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II conveyed the greetings of his father, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, to the President of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the Crown Prince to convey his own regards to King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.The Crown Prince extended his congratulations on the successful organization of COP29.Noting that it was his first visit to Azerbaijan, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II expressed that the development processes in Azerbaijan had made a strong impression on him.During the conversation, they discussed joint cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and highlighted Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

News.Az